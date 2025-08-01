What is Pure Unadulterated Bliss (PUB)

$Pub is the facial expression one expresses when experiencing pure unadulterated bliss. It derives from 2chan from the early 2000's based on a character in a japanese manga. $Pub originated from the popular catchphrase meme “Yaranaika?” (Japanese: やらないか?), which translates to "Shall we do it?" This phrase comes from the opening dialogue of Kuso Miso Technique, a Geikomi manga drawn by Yamakawa Junichi. ​ ​​First published in 1987, Kuso Miso Technique appeared in the second issue of Barakomi, a Japanese gay-interest magazine. Subsequently, the manga evolved into a full-blown internet meme on sites like NND and 2channel, using the faces of the characters in the scene and repurposing and recontextualizing the drawing.

Pure Unadulterated Bliss (PUB) Resource Official Website

Pure Unadulterated Bliss (PUB) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Pure Unadulterated Bliss (PUB) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PUB token's extensive tokenomics now!