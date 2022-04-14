Purpose (PRPS) Information

Purpose is a token built on the ERC-20 Token Standard that allows people to contribute to its altruistic objectives by holding it. Its primary feature is its ability to generate a second token called DUBI (Decentralized Universal Basic Income) that is supported by a large community of activists as well as an independent group of volunteer developers who work together towards increasing DUBI’s value, in preparation for eventually gradually distributing it among the world’s population. Distribution is to be facilitated on-chain with an allowance contract that grants each individual DUBI at a rate that can be set to equal that of the DUBI output of 1 to 100 Purpose, a process that also incorporates optional automated taxation for government compliance.