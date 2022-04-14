Purrcy (PURRCY) Information

purrcy - is memecoin about schizo kitty which takeover solana community and becoming one of the biggest cult memes on SOL. Purrcy is a unique character who will soon take over not only crypto Twitter but also become a global trend on other social networks such as Instagram and TikTok. It's not just a memecoin, it's a cult, it's a whole movement. With his own lore and style, Purrcy will move forward regardless of anything, together with its entire army of followers.