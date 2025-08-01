What is Purrfect Universe (PUR)

PUR is the native utility token of Purrfect Universe, an NFT marketplace built on the Massa blockchain. The platform leverages autonomous smart contracts to enable decentralized buying, selling, and trading of NFTs. PUR Token is used to pay for transaction fees, participate in community initiatives, and access future platform features. With a strong focus on community governance and a meme-inspired identity centered around "Charlie," a unique mascot cat, Purrfect Universe aims to combine functionality with engagement in the Web3 space. The token operates on the Massa network and is distributed through a variety of on-chain and off-chain mechanisms, including LP incentives, airdrops and tipping features.

Purrfect Universe (PUR) Resource Official Website

Purrfect Universe (PUR) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Purrfect Universe (PUR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PUR token's extensive tokenomics now!