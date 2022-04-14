PUSO (PUSO) Tokenomics Discover key insights into PUSO (PUSO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

PUSO (PUSO) Information PUSO is a decentralized stablecoin pegged to Philippines Peso on the Mento Platform. This marks the sixth stablecoin for mobile payments available on the Mento Platform, built on the Celo blockchain. PUSO can be easily used for remittances, FX trading and microloans, converted on-chain in other stable currencies on Celo, and accessed across various decentralized applications and services without regional barriers. Official Website: https://www.mento.org/ Buy PUSO Now!

PUSO (PUSO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for PUSO (PUSO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 116.98K Total Supply: $ 6.77M Circulating Supply: $ 6.77M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 116.98K All-Time High: $ 0.01853788 All-Time Low: $ 0.01539815 Current Price: $ 0.01729539

PUSO (PUSO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of PUSO (PUSO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PUSO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PUSO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PUSO's tokenomics, explore PUSO token's live price!

