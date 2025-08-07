Puzzle Swap Price (PUZZLE)
Puzzle Swap (PUZZLE) is currently trading at 11.41 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. PUZZLE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the PUZZLE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate PUZZLE price information.
During today, the price change of Puzzle Swap to USD was $ +0.283487.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Puzzle Swap to USD was $ +1.4542079230.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Puzzle Swap to USD was $ -1.3854843520.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Puzzle Swap to USD was $ -1.696148970382257.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.283487
|+2.55%
|30 Days
|$ +1.4542079230
|+12.75%
|60 Days
|$ -1.3854843520
|-12.14%
|90 Days
|$ -1.696148970382257
|-12.94%
Discover the latest price analysis of Puzzle Swap: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.41%
+2.55%
+2.14%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Puzzle Swap is a DEX on Waves that aggregates all the offers from various trading platforms: Puzzle Swap, Swop.fi, and Waves.Exchange liquidity pools. Puzzle Swap also includes staking, and NFT trading.
