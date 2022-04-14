PVC META (PVC) Tokenomics
PVC Meta is your premier source for everything cryptocurrency related. PVC Meta is definitely the most trusted and leading cryptocurrency on all digital platforms which is based on Binance smart chain (BEP-20). You can also read the latest news, or engage with the community on our PVC Meta forum.
•Safe & Secure: PVC Meta is secure as it runs on blockchain technology along with other security layers
•Great Community: We claim to hold a back-end community of more than millions of people and our main objective is to financially support the community.
•Technology: PVC Meta runs on Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).
Explore key tokenomics and price data for PVC META (PVC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
PVC META (PVC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of PVC META (PVC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PVC tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PVC tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand PVC's tokenomics, explore PVC token's live price!
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.