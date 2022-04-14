Pygmy Hippo (KOBUSHI) Information

Name Decided for Pygmy Hippopotamus Born at Ueno Zoo! New Hippo at the Tokyo Zoo Becomes a Memecoin on the Ethereum Network

Exciting news from Tokyo’s renowned Ueno Zoo — the much-anticipated name has been chosen for its newest resident, a pygmy hippopotamus calf born earlier this year. The zoo held a public vote, garnering thousands of suggestions from adoring fans, and has now revealed the name: "KOBUSHI"