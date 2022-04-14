Qawalla (QWLA) Information

Launched in May 2021, by the team located all around the world, Qawalla is a decentralized finance platform providing Governance Smart Contracts and transparent Explorer tools for the next generation of Exchange Traded Funds. Qawalla uses the power of smart contracts and the transparency of the blockchain to provide a unique set of tools that benefit Traditional market ETFs migrating to decentralized markets.

Exchange Traded Fund Token (ETFT) will offer lower operating costs than traditional open-end Funds, flexible control, greater transparency, and better cost efficiency in wallets / accounts. Traditional market mutual funds have offered many advantages over building a portfolio one security at a time. QWLA sees the same potential benefits in Blockchain, Crypto, and Decentralized markets.

ETFs are a traditional market feature that allows all the same benefits of an ETFT but centralized.

Exchange traded fund token:

Traditional ETF benefits

No market hours

Can be moved from exchange to exchange freely

Can be sent from wallet to wallet freely

Full fund trading transparency on the block explorer

Can be held in Cold storage or on the Blockchain network

Generally have functionality upon the network they are built