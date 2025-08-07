What is QI Blockchain (QIE)

Why QIE is the Blockchain Worth Building On — And Owning QIE isn’t just another blockchain. It’s a complete, high-performance Layer 1 system—engineered from the ground up for real-world usability, developer freedom, and long-term economic sustainability. Every design choice reflects one goal: to create a blockchain that works for builders, users, and investors alike. Fast, Final, and Fair by Design Consensus in QIE is powered by Delegated Proof of Stake (dPoS) with Tendermint Core, combining speed and security like few others. Transactions settle in 1 second, with instant finality—meaning no reorg risks or delays. This isn’t probabilistic guesswork; it’s mathematically certain. Validators must perform. If they double-sign, go offline, or manipulate transactions—they’re penalized. And delegators, everyday users like you, help secure the network by choosing which validators to support. Everyone earns rewards. Everyone shares responsibility. EVM-Compatible. Cosmos-Ready. No Limits. QIE speaks Solidity—so developers familiar with Ethereum can migrate instantly and launch dApps without new tooling. But it goes further. Built on Cosmos SDK, QIE is IBC-ready, enabling seamless communication with other IBC chains. This makes QIE a bridge between ecosystems—not just a siloed blockchain. No Layer 2s. No bridges. No gimmicks. Just one fast, cheap, composable base layer. Economic Model That Actually Works Most projects inflate endlessly. QIE does the opposite. • 80% of all transaction fees are burned, permanently reducing supply. • 55,000 coins/month are emitted today (July 2025), dropping by half every two years. • Max supply is hard-capped at 150 million, but due to burning, that will never be reached. And yes, unlike fiat currencies or inflated meme coins, QIE is deflationary by nature—designed to protect long-term value and wealth. Community Governance, Not Closed Committees Every upgrade, economic change, and policy shift on QIE is done on-chain, transparently. Anyone can submit a proposal. Anyone who holds QIE can vote. Want to change the halving cycle? Propose it. Want to increase validator rewards? Vote for it. Want to fund a public goods initiative? Start a proposal. QIE puts decision-making where it belongs: in the hands of its users. Get Involved — Whether You’re a Developer, Validator, or Curious Investor • Become a Validator – No minimum QIE required. Stake and earn daily rewards. Validator setup step by step guide: https://qi-blockchain.gitbook.io/qie/how-to-become-a-validator-on-qie-v3 Validators support telegram: https://t.me/QIEvalidators Validator setup summary: https://medium.com/@QIEecosystem/%EF%B8%8F-become-a-validator-on-qie-v3-and-earn-a-step-by-step-guide-ca3f0914c740 Community telegram: https://t.me/HovRonQiblockchain Discord: https://discord.com/invite/9HCNTyqkwa • Use QIE Wallet – Manage assets, send payments, explore dApps, and claim your QIE domain available on Chrome, iOS and Android. www.qiewallet.me • Explore the Blockchain – Real-time data: Explorer: https://mainnet.qie.digital/ Verified circulating supply API: https://qiebank.qie.digital/api/circulating-supply Verified Max supply API: https://qiebank.qie.digital/api/total-supply • Join as a Developer – Build dApps with familiar EVM tools, or use IBC for interchain logic https://qi-blockchain.gitbook.io/qie/developer-docs • Apply for Grants – QIE funds builders and startups contributing to the ecosystem Grant Application Form: https://www.qie.digital/developer • Testnet Access – Experiment in a sandbox environment Testnet Explorer: https://testnet.qie.digital/ and get FREE tokens via faucet QIE Mainnet on metamask: • Chain ID: 1990 • RPC1: https://rpc1mainnet.qie.digital/ • RPC2: https://rpc2mainnet.qie.digital/ • RPC3: https://rpc5mainnet.qie.digital/ • Symbol: QIE • Name: QIE Mainnet • Explorer: https://mainnet.qie.digital/ Decentralised apps already on QIE…and counting • DeFi Lottery: https://lottery.qie.digital • DEX: www.qidex.site or new dex.qie.digital • NFT Marketplace: www.hovr.site • NFT Dog racing Game to earn: www.pawsome.host • Alien Jumper Game to earn: www.qiedoodle.com • Self-Custody QIE Wallet: https://qiewallet.me available on iOS, Android & Chrome • Token creator: https://qidex.site/#/token-creator • Web 3 domains: https://domains.qie.digital/ • Instant AI websites: https://websitebuilder.hovr.site/ • HovR Referral program to receive commissions on nft referrals: https://referral.hovr.site/ • Developer blockchain API & SDK: https://docs.qie.digital • Developer NFT & Domains API & SDK: https://sdk.hovr.site/ • Galaxi Invest AI stockscreener: www.galaxiinvest.com • Read more on our medium page: https://medium.com/@QIEecosystem Roadmap Q4 2025 (High Impact, Short-Term Execution) 1. List MEXC – Expand exchange access and liquidity 2. List Osmosis DEX – Tap into Cosmos ecosystem via IBC integration 3. Implement DID Domains (Dec 2025) – Launch decentralized identity framework 4. Integrate with Alchemy, Transfi, NOWPayments – Enable fiat on/off-ramps for QIE adoption 5. Launch Crypto Trading Bots with QIE Discounts (Nov 2025) – Utility incentive for holding QIE 6. Host First Hackathon (End of 2025) – Engage devs, showcase use cases, expand ecosystem Early 2026 7. List Bybit – Enter top-tier exchange with strong retail volume and derivatives market Throughout 2026 8. 🔜 Host Two Major Hackathons – Encourage innovation and onboard new developers 9. 🔜 Prepare for Binance Listing – Major liquidity event, targeted by end of 2026 📢 In Summary QIE delivers what many chains promise, but few deliver: • Lightning-fast transactions with 1-second finality • Sustainable tokenomics with daily emissions and aggressive burn • Community-first governance that can’t be hijacked • Cross-chain compatibility and EVM smart contract support • Real dApps, working wallet, validator infrastructure, and user-ready tools If Bitcoin is digital gold, QIE is a decentralized supercomputer—a foundation to build the next generation of the web. Join early. Build freely. Earn daily. Own the upside. www.qie.digital

