QLix stands as a pioneering cryptocurrency project, introducing a novel approach called Quantitative Liquidity Mixing. It functions as both a bridge and a mixer, optimizing liquidity provision across blockchain networks while ensuring transaction privacy. Utilizing advanced quantitative analysis, smart routing algorithms, and privacy-preserving techniques, QLix facilitates efficient and confidential asset transfers, enhancing the interoperability and fungibility of digital assets. QLix employs state-of-the-art cryptographic methods, including zero-knowledge proofs and other privacy-preserving protocols, to anonymize transactions. These techniques obfuscate the origins and destinations of digital assets, allowing users to enjoy a high level of privacy and security in their transactions, making the movement of assets across blockchains trace-resistant.
Understanding the tokenomics of QLix (QLIX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of QLIX tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many QLIX tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.