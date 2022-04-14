Qoomer (QOOMER) Tokenomics
Where delusion meets decentralization
What is a Qoomer?
Qoomer is not just a guy. He’s the bagholder who believed. He’s the degen who leveraged his rent. He’s the chainmaxi who fell in love with his portfolio. He’s down 98% and still tweeting "WAGMI". He didn’t buy the top. the market betrayed him. Qoomer is the final form of hopium addiction. Qoomer token? Yes. $QOOMER 1 Billion
Community We’re not early. We’re delusional. We won’t make it. but at least we’re not normies.
Join the echo chamber on telegram and post your -90% screenshots. Roadmap
Q1: cope Q2: double down Q3: mint regret Q4: spiritual awakening or tax fraud
Disclaimer Qoomer is not financial advice. Nothing here is. This website is a mirror. if you feel seen, you might already be one of us.
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Qoomer (QOOMER), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Qoomer (QOOMER) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Qoomer (QOOMER) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of QOOMER tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many QOOMER tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.