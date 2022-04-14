Qoomer (QOOMER) Information

Where delusion meets decentralization

What is a Qoomer?

Qoomer is not just a guy. He’s the bagholder who believed. He’s the degen who leveraged his rent. He’s the chainmaxi who fell in love with his portfolio. He’s down 98% and still tweeting "WAGMI". He didn’t buy the top. the market betrayed him. Qoomer is the final form of hopium addiction. Qoomer token? Yes. $QOOMER 1 Billion

Community We’re not early. We’re delusional. We won’t make it. but at least we’re not normies.

Join the echo chamber on telegram and post your -90% screenshots. Roadmap

Q1: cope Q2: double down Q3: mint regret Q4: spiritual awakening or tax fraud

Disclaimer Qoomer is not financial advice. Nothing here is. This website is a mirror. if you feel seen, you might already be one of us.