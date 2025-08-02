What is Qoryn (QOR)

Qoryn is a decentralized deployment field for AI systems. Instead of relying on centralized clouds, models are packaged into containers and dispatched across an encrypted mesh of runtime nodes. These nodes scale on their own, monitor activity, and execute inference with under 100ms latency. No DevOps. No dashboards. No cloud servers. You write the model and define the runtime. Qoryn takes care of everything else, including containerization, gRPC or REST endpoints, edge distribution, and real-time tracing. Deployments happen through a simple CLI. The mesh picks up the logic, signs it, and runs it on demand. Qoryn is built for bots, inference pipelines, and onchain AI. It removes infrastructure friction and allows models to run anywhere without asking permission. No tracking. No lock-in. Just results.

