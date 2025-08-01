What is QQQ6900 (QQQ)

The QQQ project is about democratizing quant finance in a way that resonates with today’s crypto audience. It provides users with access to high-level quant strategies traditionally reserved for institutional investors, all wrapped in a memecoin format that emphasizes community, humor, and the degen culture. Our goal is to bridge the gap between sophisticated quant strategies and the vibrant world of cryptocurrency, making financial tools that were once exclusive more accessible and entertaining.

