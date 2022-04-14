QRINGE (QRINGE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into QRINGE (QRINGE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

QRINGE (QRINGE) Information $QRINGE is a memecoin built around the globally recognized word 'cringe,' aiming to turn awkwardness into entertainment. The project embraces internet culture, humor, and virality by sharing cringey content daily to create community engagement and laughs. Backed by a team of 20 investors, 50% of the total supply is locked on Streamflow to ensure transparency and responsible supply control. $QRINGE is not just a coin, it’s a movement to embrace the cringe, laugh together, and become a blue-chip meme project in the long run Proof of lock: https://t.co/jDlI4cyE40 Official Website: https://qringecoin.com/ Buy QRINGE Now!

Market Cap: $ 32.11K
Total Supply: $ 999.99M
Circulating Supply: $ 499.99M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 64.22K
All-Time High: $ 0.00011428
All-Time Low: $ 0.00005773
Current Price: $ 0

QRINGE (QRINGE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of QRINGE (QRINGE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of QRINGE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many QRINGE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand QRINGE's tokenomics, explore QRINGE token's live price!

