QSTAR (Q*) Tokenomics

QSTAR (Q*) Information QStar uniquely combines Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) with meme culture on the Ethereum blockchain, significantly enhancing the utility and engagement of cryptocurrencies. Its robust ecosystem features a wide array of practical applications such as decentralized applications (DApps), advanced bots for user assistance, and tailored services designed to enhance user interaction and satisfaction. By effectively addressing blockchain complexity and integration issues, QStar simplifies the user experience, making it accessible and appealing to a broader audience. The project fosters a dynamic, community-driven environment with secure, multifunctional tools that propel technological advancement and practical utility in everyday cryptocurrency operations, setting a new standard for innovation. Official Website: https://q-star.co/ Whitepaper: https://docs.q-star.co/

QSTAR (Q*) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for QSTAR (Q*), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 969.57K Total Supply: $ 10.00B Circulating Supply: $ 9.60B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.01M All-Time High: $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00010104

QSTAR (Q*) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of QSTAR (Q*) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of Q* tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many Q* tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

