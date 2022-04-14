QU3ai (QU3) Information

QU3 is a post‑quantum middleware layer that lets you launch sealed Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers in seconds. Each server runs AI or deterministic code inside a hardware enclave, signs every result with quantum‑resistant keys, and anchors Merkle‑root proofs to multiple blockchains—no data leaks, no vendor lock‑in. The platform’s new core is the Quantum‑Safe MCP Server—a hardened runtime that encloses each machine‑learning model and its inference context inside a post‑quantum–encrypted enclave while natively supporting inter‑chain message passing.

These servers operate as quantum‑resilient, chain‑agnostic compute nodes capable of hosting confidential models, executing privacy‑sensitive inference, and enforcing granular governance—without exposing data to classical or quantum adversaries. Integrated inter‑chain bridges allow outputs (e.g., risk scores, DAO vote tallies) to be atomically committed to several blockchains in a single workflow.