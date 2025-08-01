What is QUAIN (QUAIN)

What is Quain? Quain is an advanced RWA & AI agent designed to analyze and recognize all financial markets while offering diverse investment options to crypto users. It aims to open new investment opportunities with a single click in the near future. By scanning the Solana ecosystem, the entire cryptocurrency market, precious metals, and leading stock indices such as NIKKEI, SHANGHAI, NASDAQ, EURONEXT, and NYSE, Quain provides its users with valuable insights. (Detailed information about the capability to trade in these markets will be shared soon.) Quain serves as an innovative RWA & AI agent that unites all financial instruments on a single platform, ensuring seamless access for its users.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

QUAIN (QUAIN) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

QUAIN (QUAIN) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of QUAIN (QUAIN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about QUAIN token's extensive tokenomics now!