Quan2um Price ($QNTM)
Quan2um ($QNTM) is currently trading at 0.00201735 USD with a market cap of $ 1.01M USD. $QNTM to USD price is updated in real-time.
$QNTM to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Quan2um to USD was $ -0.000141020297347572.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Quan2um to USD was $ -0.0000062967.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Quan2um to USD was $ +0.0000052166.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Quan2um to USD was $ +0.0002388803569324124.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000141020297347572
|-6.53%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000062967
|-0.31%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0000052166
|+0.26%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0002388803569324124
|+13.43%
Discover the latest price analysis of Quan2um: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.67%
-6.53%
-5.70%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$QNTM is the native token of the first Shariah-compliant exchange on Solana. It serves as the platform’s internal currency, enabling transactions, trading fee discounts, and governance participation. A portion of the token supply supports Islamic projects and charitable initiatives, ensuring ethical financial practices. $QNTM aligns with Islamic finance principles, avoiding interest-based earnings, excessive uncertainty, and speculative activities.
Understanding the tokenomics of Quan2um ($QNTM) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy.
|1 $QNTM to VND
₫53.08656525
|1 $QNTM to AUD
A$0.0031268925
|1 $QNTM to GBP
￡0.0015130125
|1 $QNTM to EUR
€0.0017550945
|1 $QNTM to USD
$0.00201735
|1 $QNTM to MYR
RM0.0086140845
|1 $QNTM to TRY
₺0.0820052775
|1 $QNTM to JPY
¥0.3026025
|1 $QNTM to ARS
ARS$2.767279689
|1 $QNTM to RUB
₽0.1625782365
|1 $QNTM to INR
₹0.1763769105
|1 $QNTM to IDR
Rp33.071306184
|1 $QNTM to KRW
₩2.8333479015
|1 $QNTM to PHP
₱0.117329076
|1 $QNTM to EGP
￡E.0.098083557
|1 $QNTM to BRL
R$0.01129716
|1 $QNTM to CAD
C$0.002783943
|1 $QNTM to BDT
৳0.246479823
|1 $QNTM to NGN
₦3.0893496165
|1 $QNTM to UAH
₴0.0841033215
|1 $QNTM to VES
Bs0.24813405
|1 $QNTM to CLP
$1.96288155
|1 $QNTM to PKR
Rs0.571959072
|1 $QNTM to KZT
₸1.0969744095
|1 $QNTM to THB
฿0.06616908
|1 $QNTM to TWD
NT$0.0604196325
|1 $QNTM to AED
د.إ0.0074036745
|1 $QNTM to CHF
Fr0.0016340535
|1 $QNTM to HKD
HK$0.0158361975
|1 $QNTM to MAD
.د.م0.018398232
|1 $QNTM to MXN
$0.038127915
|1 $QNTM to PLN
zł0.007544889
|1 $QNTM to RON
лв0.008957034
|1 $QNTM to SEK
kr0.01977003
|1 $QNTM to BGN
лв0.0034496685
|1 $QNTM to HUF
Ft0.706597011
|1 $QNTM to CZK
Kč0.043413372
|1 $QNTM to KWD
د.ك0.0006173091
|1 $QNTM to ILS
₪0.0068791635