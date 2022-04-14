Quan2um ($QNTM) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Quan2um ($QNTM), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Quan2um ($QNTM) Information $QNTM is the native token of the first Shariah-compliant exchange on Solana. It serves as the platform’s internal currency, enabling transactions, trading fee discounts, and governance participation. A portion of the token supply supports Islamic projects and charitable initiatives, ensuring ethical financial practices. $QNTM aligns with Islamic finance principles, avoiding interest-based earnings, excessive uncertainty, and speculative activities. Official Website: https://q2.eco Buy $QNTM Now!

Quan2um ($QNTM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Market Cap: $ 988.39K
Total Supply: $ 999.99M
Circulating Supply: $ 500.00M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.98M
All-Time High: $ 0.00700238
All-Time Low: $ 0.00156465
Current Price: $ 0.00197679

Quan2um ($QNTM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Quan2um ($QNTM) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of $QNTM tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many $QNTM tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand $QNTM's tokenomics, explore $QNTM token's live price!

