An election in the USA is upon us, China's stock market is propelling, and the Standard & Poor 500 hit an ATH recently. How was all of this possible? They listen to their quant.
The message is clear, listen to your quant, this is YOUR quant. If you missed every other fucking coin. Save all your Ethereum and get ready to send your quant to unknown heights.
You can burn 69000 $QUANT tokens to mint your Quant NFTs. This cute little pfps are called Quants and will live forever on the Ethereum blockchain. Only 999 pfps are available. Weeeeeeeeeeee. Fun??
Explore key tokenomics and price data for QUANT (QUANT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
QUANT (QUANT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of QUANT (QUANT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of QUANT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many QUANT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand QUANT's tokenomics, explore QUANT token's live price!
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.