In the era of rapid technological advancement, Quantum stands at the forefront of innovation, offering custom-built AI supercomputing solutions designed to catapult your market share to new heights. With the global landscape evolving at an unprecedented pace, the demand for cutting-edge AI capabilities has never been greater. Quantum empowers you to seize this opportunity and stay ahead of the competition.
Quantum's ClusterPower grants you unparalleled access to a cutting-edge AI infrastructure powered by Nvidia H100 GPU technology. Whether you require super-scale parallel AI training or massive LLM inference demanding hundreds of synchronized GPUs, our platform delivers the ideal infrastructure to accelerate your time-to-market and facilitate global expansion.
QUANTUM HUB (QUANTUM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of QUANTUM HUB (QUANTUM) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of QUANTUM tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many QUANTUM tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.