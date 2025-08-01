What is Quasar (QUASAR)

Quasar is a decentralized, text-based virtual universe that integrates advanced AI interactions, blockchain technology (powered by Solana), and classic multi-user dimension (MUD) gameplay. Designed as an agentive and immersive experience, the platform allows users to interact, collaborate, and create value in a persistent, autonomous digital world where human users and AI agents coexist. Quasar leverages AI to enable dynamic interactions and blockchain technology for decentralized governance and in-world transactions. The project is currently in its early stages of development, with plans to launch an experimental beta to explore the intersection of AI, Web3, and gaming. Focused on innovation and community-driven design, Quasar aims to be a playground for decentralized AI applications and interactive storytelling.

Quasar (QUASAR) Resource Official Website

Quasar (QUASAR) Tokenomics

