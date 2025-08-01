Qudefi Price (QUDEFI)
Qudefi (QUDEFI) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 60.74K USD. QUDEFI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the QUDEFI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate QUDEFI price information.
During today, the price change of Qudefi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Qudefi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Qudefi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Qudefi to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.76%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+35.97%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+24.73%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Qudefi: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-2.66%
-1.76%
-1.15%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
About QuLabs QuLabs wants to empower crypto investors on their journey to financial freedom through advanced AI-driven technology and strategic partnerships. We are creating an ecosystem that tackles the challenges in the crypto space with a transparent, regulated, and straightforward approach. The QuLabs ecosystem is made up of three parts: QuSoft, the FinTech entity behind QuLabs, has developed and deployed the software that forms the foundation of our core operations. This robust technology supports the key QuEx, the a regulated, Swiss-based centralized exchange (CEX) whose initial focus will be our unique, proprietary autonomous wealth management tool, and building out the features you would expect from a top-tier exchange. $QUDEFI, the native token that powers the QuEx ecosystem, offering holders exclusive access features and benefits across the platform and weekly USDT rewards. How was QuLabs established? The founders of the QuLabs ecosystem have an extensive background in FinTech, having previously founded a successful web2 software solutions company. QuSoft was born from the web2 tech, and empowers professional investors in the ever-evolving financial services industry through their partnerships with major financial institutions; licensing them advanced trading software, AI-powered risk management tools, and bridge API solutions. As they have been tested and proven in institutional environments, these technologies generate consistent revenue streams for QuSoft and its shareholders. What makes QuEx unique? We’re building a regulated platform that ensures security, transparency, and seamless integration between digital and traditional finance, providing investors with safe, sustainable ways to grow their wealth while bridging these two worlds effectively. QuEx’s proprietary solution, virtual asset management, combines the best of traditional finance with advanced crypto technology to provide users with cutting-edge strategies and AI-driven asset management, all within a secure and regulated environment. This empowers users to achieve consistent, sustainable returns while minimizing risk. Designed as a fully regulated CEX, QuEx offers a wide array of services with complete compliance and transparency. This secure platform will provide confidence and security, and open up new opportunities for users, allowing them to participate in managed investment strategies previously reserved for institutional clients. What utility does $QUDEFI have? $QUDEFI holders receive two valuable types of benefits without having to lock up or stake their tokens. The first being weekly USDT rewards. QuSoft’s monthly revenue is partially distributed to $QUDEFI holders in the form of ETH or stablecoins, based on the proportion of tokens held. This passive reward structure enables holders to benefit from established revenue streams. The second is exclusive access to unique products and services for $QUDEFI token holders. When our QuEx platform becomes available to the public, clients who wish to enjoy additional access and benefits should maintain a specified balance of the $QUDEFI token.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
