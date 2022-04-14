Queen Kitty (QKITTY) Information

Why Queen Kitty ($QKitty) Is The Meme Token You’ve Been Waiting For

Queen Kitty isn’t just another hype project—this is a real movement with substance and community power!

Why hold $QKitty? 😼 Real dev, real builds: No fake teams, no copy-paste code. Everything you see is made from scratch. 💧 Working Faucet: Free QKitty for the community. Want to know how? Just ask! 🏆 Big Buy Competition Bot: See top buyers live, fight for the throne, and win rewards! 🎮 Multi-token P2E game coming soon: Play and earn across Web, iOS, Android! 🐾 NFT collecting soon: Cutest collection in crypto, bringing perks and more ways to earn.

Queen Kitty means innovation, transparency, and real delivery for holders. Curious? Join the chat and ask anything!

$QKitty: By the community, for the community. To the moon, together! 🚀🐱