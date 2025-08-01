What is QUEEN POOIE (QUEEN2)

Queen Pooie’s mission is to provide a fun, community-centric cryptocurrency ecosystem on Pulsechain, building upon advanced token mechanics derived from UFO and pTGC both of which are premiers store of value with premier store of value tokenomics. We seek to foster a thriving, light-hearted, yet profitable environment for our holders. Tokenomics Queen Pooie’s tokenomics are influenced by the core principles of our Alien technology via UFO and pTGC both of which represent premiers store of value tokens. Designed to create sustainable value for holders, the Queen Pooie tokenomics emphasizes deflationary mechanisms, liquidity stability, reflection and rewards through technical distribution.

QUEEN POOIE (QUEEN2) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

QUEEN POOIE (QUEEN2) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of QUEEN POOIE (QUEEN2) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about QUEEN2 token's extensive tokenomics now!