What is Quicksilver (QCK)

Quicksilver is a permissionless, sovereign Cosmos SDK zone providing liquid staking for the entire Cosmos Ecosystem. Through Quicksilver, users are issued a voucher, qASSET, representative of their staked asset, which can then be used in DeFi protocols. Quicksilver can scale seamlessly to any IBC-connected chain, and users participating in the protocol can delegate to any validator of their choosing, as well as retain their voting rights through the protocol’s Governance by Proxy feature. QCK is the native token of Quicksilver, which will be used for securing the network through staking, paying transaction fees for the Quicksilver zone, and participating in governance. The QCK token will also accrue rewards from the Staking Rewards fees collected by the protocol.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Quicksilver (QCK) Resource Official Website

Quicksilver (QCK) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Quicksilver (QCK) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about QCK token's extensive tokenomics now!