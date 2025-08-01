Quicksilver Price (QCK)
Quicksilver (QCK) is currently trading at 0.00218744 USD with a market cap of $ 303.77K USD. QCK to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the QCK to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.
During today, the price change of Quicksilver to USD was $ +0.00024411.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Quicksilver to USD was $ -0.0001430362.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Quicksilver to USD was $ -0.0008254455.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Quicksilver to USD was $ +0.0004400642054215284.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00024411
|+12.56%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0001430362
|-6.53%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0008254455
|-37.73%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0004400642054215284
|+25.18%
Discover the latest price analysis of Quicksilver: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.06%
+12.56%
+12.67%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Quicksilver is a permissionless, sovereign Cosmos SDK zone providing liquid staking for the entire Cosmos Ecosystem. Through Quicksilver, users are issued a voucher, qASSET, representative of their staked asset, which can then be used in DeFi protocols. Quicksilver can scale seamlessly to any IBC-connected chain, and users participating in the protocol can delegate to any validator of their choosing, as well as retain their voting rights through the protocol’s Governance by Proxy feature. QCK is the native token of Quicksilver, which will be used for securing the network through staking, paying transaction fees for the Quicksilver zone, and participating in governance. The QCK token will also accrue rewards from the Staking Rewards fees collected by the protocol.
