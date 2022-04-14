Quidd (QUIDD) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Quidd (QUIDD), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Quidd (QUIDD) Information Quidd is the original digital collectibles and NFT marketplace. For over five years, Quidd has facilitated the issuance, sale, and exchange of limited-edition, officially licensed digital collectibles, featuring more than 325 of the world’s most popular brands, including Marvel, Disney, Game of Thrones, Rick and Morty, and more. Originally backed by Sequoia Capital and now part of the Animoca Brands family, Quidd serves over 7,000,000 mainstream digital collectors, stores over 2.1B pieces of individually-serialized digital artwork, and facilitates over 6 transactions-per-second in its aftermarket. Official Website: https://www.quiddtoken.com/ Buy QUIDD Now!

Quidd (QUIDD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Quidd (QUIDD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 206.95K $ 206.95K $ 206.95K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 275.89M $ 275.89M $ 275.89M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 750.13K $ 750.13K $ 750.13K All-Time High: $ 5.88 $ 5.88 $ 5.88 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00075013 $ 0.00075013 $ 0.00075013 Learn more about Quidd (QUIDD) price

Quidd (QUIDD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Quidd (QUIDD) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of QUIDD tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many QUIDD tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

