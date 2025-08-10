QuipuSwap Governance Price (QUIPU)
QuipuSwap Governance (QUIPU) is currently trading at 0.01718342 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. QUIPU to USD price is updated in real-time.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00056747529741339
|-3.19%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0029945460
|+17.43%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0002730600
|-1.58%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of QuipuSwap Governance: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-3.19%
+12.18%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
QuipuSwap Governance Token. QUIPU token is used in QuipuSwap AMM governance and as a means of payment for future services.
|1 QUIPU to VND
₫452.1816973
|1 QUIPU to AUD
A$0.0262906326
|1 QUIPU to GBP
￡0.0127157308
|1 QUIPU to EUR
€0.014605907
|1 QUIPU to USD
$0.01718342
|1 QUIPU to MYR
RM0.0728577008
|1 QUIPU to TRY
₺0.7009117018
|1 QUIPU to JPY
¥2.52596274
|1 QUIPU to ARS
ARS$22.75943979
|1 QUIPU to RUB
₽1.3700340766
|1 QUIPU to INR
₹1.5073296024
|1 QUIPU to IDR
Rp277.1518966826
|1 QUIPU to KRW
₩23.8657083696
|1 QUIPU to PHP
₱0.975159085
|1 QUIPU to EGP
￡E.0.8277253414
|1 QUIPU to BRL
R$0.0933059706
|1 QUIPU to CAD
C$0.0235412854
|1 QUIPU to BDT
৳2.0850361828
|1 QUIPU to NGN
₦26.3145175538
|1 QUIPU to UAH
₴0.7098470802
|1 QUIPU to VES
Bs2.19947776
|1 QUIPU to CLP
$16.65073398
|1 QUIPU to PKR
Rs4.8690938912
|1 QUIPU to KZT
₸9.2732044372
|1 QUIPU to THB
฿0.5502131084
|1 QUIPU to TWD
NT$0.513784258
|1 QUIPU to AED
د.إ0.0630631514
|1 QUIPU to CHF
Fr0.013746736
|1 QUIPU to HKD
HK$0.1347180128
|1 QUIPU to MAD
.د.م0.1553381168
|1 QUIPU to MXN
$0.3190961094
|1 QUIPU to PLN
zł0.0625476488
|1 QUIPU to RON
лв0.074747877
|1 QUIPU to SEK
kr0.1644453294
|1 QUIPU to BGN
лв0.0286963114
|1 QUIPU to HUF
Ft5.8306780744
|1 QUIPU to CZK
Kč0.3605081516
|1 QUIPU to KWD
د.ك0.00520657626
|1 QUIPU to ILS
₪0.0589391306