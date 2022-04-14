Quiztok (QTCON) Tokenomics
Quiztok (QTCON) Information
Quiztok is a knowledge-sharing platform that filters, refine and compresses scattered knowledge and information through a content format called Quiz so that everyone can coexist. Quiztok is also a knowledge sharing platform where people learn what they want to know and want to know about each other through various forms of quizzes. Quiz is a compact, fun way to communicate knowledge to quiz creators, and quiz takers can share the quiz creator's refined knowledge as they solve it. The Quiztok platform rewards quiz creators, quiz pools, and quiz curators with Quiztok tokens (QTCON), providing real value for sharing knowledge.
Quiztok (QTCON) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Quiztok (QTCON) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of QTCON tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many QTCON tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
QTCON Price Prediction
