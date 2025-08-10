Quq Price (QUQ)
Quq (QUQ) is currently trading at 0.0013181 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. QUQ to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the QUQ to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate QUQ price information.
During today, the price change of Quq to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Quq to USD was $ -0.0009549187.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Quq to USD was $ -0.0003298388.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Quq to USD was $ +0.0003126080956962487.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-6.35%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0009549187
|-72.44%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0003298388
|-25.02%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0003126080956962487
|+31.09%
Discover the latest price analysis of Quq: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.24%
-6.35%
+14.21%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Understanding the tokenomics of Quq (QUQ) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about QUQ token's extensive tokenomics now!
|1 QUQ to VND
₫34.6858015
|1 QUQ to AUD
A$0.002016693
|1 QUQ to GBP
￡0.000975394
|1 QUQ to EUR
€0.001120385
|1 QUQ to USD
$0.0013181
|1 QUQ to MYR
RM0.005588744
|1 QUQ to TRY
₺0.053765299
|1 QUQ to JPY
¥0.1937607
|1 QUQ to ARS
ARS$1.74582345
|1 QUQ to RUB
₽0.105092113
|1 QUQ to INR
₹0.115623732
|1 QUQ to IDR
Rp21.259674443
|1 QUQ to KRW
₩1.830682728
|1 QUQ to PHP
₱0.074802175
|1 QUQ to EGP
￡E.0.063492877
|1 QUQ to BRL
R$0.007157283
|1 QUQ to CAD
C$0.001805797
|1 QUQ to BDT
৳0.159938254
|1 QUQ to NGN
₦2.018525159
|1 QUQ to UAH
₴0.054450711
|1 QUQ to VES
Bs0.1687168
|1 QUQ to CLP
$1.2772389
|1 QUQ to PKR
Rs0.373496816
|1 QUQ to KZT
₸0.711325846
|1 QUQ to THB
฿0.042205562
|1 QUQ to TWD
NT$0.03941119
|1 QUQ to AED
د.إ0.004837427
|1 QUQ to CHF
Fr0.00105448
|1 QUQ to HKD
HK$0.010333904
|1 QUQ to MAD
.د.م0.011915624
|1 QUQ to MXN
$0.024477117
|1 QUQ to PLN
zł0.004797884
|1 QUQ to RON
лв0.005733735
|1 QUQ to SEK
kr0.012614217
|1 QUQ to BGN
лв0.002201227
|1 QUQ to HUF
Ft0.447257692
|1 QUQ to CZK
Kč0.027653738
|1 QUQ to KWD
د.ك0.0003993843
|1 QUQ to ILS
₪0.004521083