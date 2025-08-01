QuStream Price (QST)
QuStream (QST) is currently trading at 0,00317318 USD with a market cap of $ 3,17M USD. QST to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the QST to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate QST price information.
During today, the price change of QuStream to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of QuStream to USD was $ -0,0007816935.
In the past 60 days, the price change of QuStream to USD was $ -0,0006339432.
In the past 90 days, the price change of QuStream to USD was $ +0,0020531065881665769.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0,89%
|30 Days
|$ -0,0007816935
|-24,63%
|60 Days
|$ -0,0006339432
|-19,97%
|90 Days
|$ +0,0020531065881665769
|+183,30%
Discover the latest price analysis of QuStream: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+4,40%
-0,89%
-7,89%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
QuStream (QST) Project Description QuStream is a Layer 1 blockchain built to provide quantum-safe encryption for securing digital assets, transactions, and sensitive data against future quantum computing threats. The project was founded by Adrian Neal, a blockchain security expert with extensive experience in cryptography and cybersecurity. After witnessing firsthand the vulnerabilities in existing cryptographic models, Neal set out to develop a blockchain network that could withstand the rapidly advancing capabilities of quantum computers. The solution developed by him currently holds the highest quantum resistance in the world, at 504 bits quantum hardness. At the core of QuStream is its patent-pending encryption algorithm, designed to eliminate the risks associated with fixed private keys. Traditional blockchain encryption relies on static key pairs that, once exposed, compromise entire accounts. QuStream replaces this with a dynamic private key system, where a new, cryptographically linked key is generated for each use. This approach significantly enhances security by preventing private key reuse, reducing the attack surface for quantum and classical adversaries. QuStream operates on a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism, with decentralized validator nodes that distribute these dynamic private keys while maintaining complete privacy and security. The network employs a sharded infrastructure, ensuring scalability and high transaction throughput without sacrificing decentralization. The QST token serves as the backbone of the ecosystem, used for transaction processing, validator staking, and governance. Initially launched on Solana, QST will undergo a 1:1 migration to the native QuStream blockchain upon its mainnet deployment. Beyond blockchain applications, QuStream's encryption technology is designed for financial institutions, cryptocurrency exchanges, enterprise security solutions, and government-level data protection. By integrating post-quantum cryptography, QuStream aims to set a new standard for long-term blockchain security in a quantum-powered world.
Understanding the tokenomics of QuStream (QST) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about QST token's extensive tokenomics now!
