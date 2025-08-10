R34P Price (R34P)
R34P (R34P) is currently trading at 12.89 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. R34P to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the R34P to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate R34P price information.
During today, the price change of R34P to USD was $ +0.17066.
In the past 30 days, the price change of R34P to USD was $ +6.1375129170.
In the past 60 days, the price change of R34P to USD was $ +7.4944367720.
In the past 90 days, the price change of R34P to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.17066
|+1.34%
|30 Days
|$ +6.1375129170
|+47.61%
|60 Days
|$ +7.4944367720
|+58.14%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of R34P: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+1.34%
+4.64%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
R34P (R34P) is a soft fork and constructed as a secondary layer on Reflect Finance (RFI) project. R34P (R34P) token benefits every holder with a low-cost charge of 1% fee in every transaction on the blockchain, redistributes to every wallet holder automatically based on the amount of R34P token in their wallets and another 1% will be sent to 0x000 wallet that will automatically burn, reducing the circulating/ total supply.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of R34P (R34P) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about R34P token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 R34P to VND
₫339,200.35
|1 R34P to AUD
A$19.7217
|1 R34P to GBP
￡9.5386
|1 R34P to EUR
€10.9565
|1 R34P to USD
$12.89
|1 R34P to MYR
RM54.6536
|1 R34P to TRY
₺525.7831
|1 R34P to JPY
¥1,894.83
|1 R34P to ARS
ARS$17,072.805
|1 R34P to RUB
₽1,027.7197
|1 R34P to INR
₹1,130.7108
|1 R34P to IDR
Rp207,903.1967
|1 R34P to KRW
₩17,902.6632
|1 R34P to PHP
₱731.5075
|1 R34P to EGP
￡E.620.9113
|1 R34P to BRL
R$69.9927
|1 R34P to CAD
C$17.6593
|1 R34P to BDT
৳1,564.0726
|1 R34P to NGN
₦19,739.6171
|1 R34P to UAH
₴532.4859
|1 R34P to VES
Bs1,649.92
|1 R34P to CLP
$12,490.41
|1 R34P to PKR
Rs3,652.5104
|1 R34P to KZT
₸6,956.2174
|1 R34P to THB
฿412.7378
|1 R34P to TWD
NT$385.411
|1 R34P to AED
د.إ47.3063
|1 R34P to CHF
Fr10.312
|1 R34P to HKD
HK$101.0576
|1 R34P to MAD
.د.م116.5256
|1 R34P to MXN
$239.3673
|1 R34P to PLN
zł46.9196
|1 R34P to RON
лв56.0715
|1 R34P to SEK
kr123.3573
|1 R34P to BGN
лв21.5263
|1 R34P to HUF
Ft4,373.8348
|1 R34P to CZK
Kč270.4322
|1 R34P to KWD
د.ك3.90567
|1 R34P to ILS
₪44.2127