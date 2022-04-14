Rabbi Schlomo by Virtuals (SHEKEL) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Rabbi Schlomo by Virtuals (SHEKEL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Rabbi Schlomo by Virtuals (SHEKEL) Information Ai Investment Fund Launchpad. Combining Ai and DeFi, users can launch permissionless fully customizable Investment Funds either human managed or fully managed by Ai. Choose from one of the in-house Ai fund managers or whitelist your favorite Ai agent to manage your Investment Fund. Profit sharing and fee sharing for fund creators. Stakers also earn a share of profits and fees from every fund as rewards. Official Website: https://koshercapital.net Whitepaper: https://koshercapital.net/whitepaper Buy SHEKEL Now!

Market Cap: $ 2.44M
Total Supply: $ 1.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.44M
All-Time High: $ 0.01170129
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0.00244316

Rabbi Schlomo by Virtuals (SHEKEL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Rabbi Schlomo by Virtuals (SHEKEL) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SHEKEL tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SHEKEL tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SHEKEL's tokenomics, explore SHEKEL token's live price!

