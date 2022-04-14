RabBitcoin (RBTC) Tokenomics
Rocky Rabbit is an innovative blockchain-based gaming platform designed to revolutionize the gaming industry by integrating cryptocurrency rewards with engaging gameplay. Set in a vibrant, dynamic world, players control animated rabbits who navigate through various challenges and competitions.
Mission: The mission of Rocky Rabbit is to merge entertainment with tangible economic benefits, creating a gaming environment where every action and achievement contributes to real-world value through cryptocurrency rewards.
Gameplay: Players embark on adventures, complete quests, and compete in battles and tournaments. Each activity is designed to be both fun and rewarding, with players earning in-game currency ($RABBIT) that can be used within the game or exchanged on various cryptocurrency platforms.
Explore key tokenomics and price data for RabBitcoin (RBTC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Understanding the tokenomics of RabBitcoin (RBTC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of RBTC tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many RBTC tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
RBTC Price Prediction
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.