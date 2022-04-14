RabBitcoin (RBTC) Tokenomics

RabBitcoin (RBTC) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into RabBitcoin (RBTC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
RabBitcoin (RBTC) Information

Rocky Rabbit is an innovative blockchain-based gaming platform designed to revolutionize the gaming industry by integrating cryptocurrency rewards with engaging gameplay. Set in a vibrant, dynamic world, players control animated rabbits who navigate through various challenges and competitions.

Mission: The mission of Rocky Rabbit is to merge entertainment with tangible economic benefits, creating a gaming environment where every action and achievement contributes to real-world value through cryptocurrency rewards.

Gameplay: Players embark on adventures, complete quests, and compete in battles and tournaments. Each activity is designed to be both fun and rewarding, with players earning in-game currency ($RABBIT) that can be used within the game or exchanged on various cryptocurrency platforms.

Official Website:
http://rockyrabbit.io/
Whitepaper:
https://rockyrabbit.io/docs/RockyRabbit_Whitepaperv0.2.pdf

RabBitcoin (RBTC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for RabBitcoin (RBTC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 5.00M
$ 5.00M$ 5.00M
Total Supply:
$ 21.00T
$ 21.00T$ 21.00T
Circulating Supply:
$ 12.69T
$ 12.69T$ 12.69T
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 8.27M
$ 8.27M$ 8.27M
All-Time High:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0

RabBitcoin (RBTC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of RabBitcoin (RBTC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of RBTC tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many RBTC tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Disclaimer

