What is RabbitSwap (RABBIT)

RabbitSwap.xyz is a DEX protocol designed to serve as the primary liquidity center on Viction network, combining with a robust DEX protocol, user-friendly experience, and advanced liquidity tools. As the backbone of Viction’s liquidity, RabbitSwap is the liquidity management layer for projects to launch tokens, create incentive campaigns, manage treasury, and enhance token performance. Whether you are launching a new asset or driving liquidity, RabbitSwap is the go-to platform for seamless trading and sustainable growth on Viction. Our mission is to grow the Viction Ecosystem by providing support through liquidity, technology and tools. RabbitSwap.xyz was officially launched in December, 2024 on Viction network.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

RabbitSwap (RABBIT) Resource Official Website

RabbitSwap (RABBIT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of RabbitSwap (RABBIT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about RABBIT token's extensive tokenomics now!