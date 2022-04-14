RabbitSwap (RABBIT) Tokenomics
RabbitSwap.xyz is a DEX protocol designed to serve as the primary liquidity center on Viction network, combining with a robust DEX protocol, user-friendly experience, and advanced liquidity tools. As the backbone of Viction’s liquidity, RabbitSwap is the liquidity management layer for projects to launch tokens, create incentive campaigns, manage treasury, and enhance token performance. Whether you are launching a new asset or driving liquidity, RabbitSwap is the go-to platform for seamless trading and sustainable growth on Viction. Our mission is to grow the Viction Ecosystem by providing support through liquidity, technology and tools.
RabbitSwap.xyz was officially launched in December, 2024 on Viction network.
Understanding the tokenomics of RabbitSwap (RABBIT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of RABBIT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many RABBIT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.