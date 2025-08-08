RabbitX Price (RBX)
RabbitX (RBX) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 120.72K USD. RBX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the RBX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate RBX price information.
During today, the price change of RabbitX to USD was $ -0.000158811644132565.
In the past 30 days, the price change of RabbitX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of RabbitX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of RabbitX to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000158811644132565
|-44.10%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-81.21%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-95.77%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of RabbitX: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.01%
-44.10%
-53.19%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? RabbitX is a global permissionless perpetuals exchange powered by Starknet. RabbitX is building the most secure and liquid global derivatives network, giving you 24/7 access to global markets anywhere in the world. What makes your project unique? The first decentralised perpetuals project to launch with Starknet. Our state-of-the-art platform built using a hybrid architecture, is optimized to deliver unparalleled speed and security for our traders. With deep orderbook liquidity, zero gas fees, and up to 50x leverage, RabbitX is the best derivatives DEX to trade on. History of your project. Started initially as Strips finance in 2021, pivoted to RabbitX in May 2022. Launched testnet in Jan 2023, and launched mainnet in Feb 2023. What’s next for your project? Our roadmap includes: - launching multiple asset classes perpetuals (FX, commodities, interest rates) - proof of real-time solvency - staking - trader rewards - options orderbook - multi-asset collateral - decentralised sequencer - layer 3 zk-rollup orderbook link to our roadmap: https://landing.rabbitx.io/roadmap What can your token be used for? - token will be used in the future for staking and rewards boost
Understanding the tokenomics of RabbitX (RBX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about RBX token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
