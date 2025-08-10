Race to a Billion Price (RACE)
Race to a Billion (RACE) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. RACE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the RACE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate RACE price information.
During today, the price change of Race to a Billion to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Race to a Billion to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Race to a Billion to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Race to a Billion to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-19.59%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+27.64%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Race to a Billion: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-22.34%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$RACE is the native token of Race to a Billion, a decentralized AI-powered virtual racing and prediction platform. It allows users to stake, trade, and participate in predictive markets based on simulated meme coin races. The project emphasizes transparency, decentralization, and security, utilizing smart contracts and regular audits. The total supply is 2.5 billion $RACE tokens, with allocations for staking rewards, ecosystem growth, and development. Currently in its presale phase, $RACE has gained early traction, with over 15 million tokens staked and high APY rewards.
Understanding the tokenomics of Race to a Billion (RACE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about RACE token's extensive tokenomics now!
