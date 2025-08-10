RaceFi Price (RACEFI)
RaceFi (RACEFI) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. RACEFI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the RACEFI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate RACEFI price information.
During today, the price change of RaceFi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of RaceFi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of RaceFi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of RaceFi to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-4.43%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-7.17%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of RaceFi: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+2.44%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
RaceFi is the first AI/ML integrated car racing game on the Solana ecosystem. Within RaceFi’s metaverse, players can earn while enjoying various game modes to satisfy the thirst for speed or make a profit by owning in-game property. Pure race or Battle race, PvP or PvE, racers or gamblers, the possibilities are endless. Our mission is to provide players with the most imaginative gaming experience and the most profitable monetization options possible, while also fostering the development of the Solana ecosystem and the widespread adoption of blockchain technologies.
Understanding the tokenomics of RaceFi (RACEFI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about RACEFI token's extensive tokenomics now!
