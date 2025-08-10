What is Racoon (RAC)

The $RAC token is an utility and governance token used by the projects Racoon Supply oversees. $RAC is commonly used to play games on Racoon.Bet; an on-chain gaming platform on Juno Network. It is also used as a governance token for the $RAC DAO; the governing entity of the $RAC token. The upcoming utilities of the $RAC token will be affiliated to on-chain Machine Learning, NFT & mathematical applications that the team from Racoon Supply will be releasing in the near future.

Racoon (RAC) Tokenomics

