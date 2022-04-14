Radpie (RDP) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Radpie (RDP), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Radpie (RDP) Information Created as a SubDAO within Magpie, Radpie stands at the forefront of enhancing yield and refining governance for Radiant Capital enthusiasts. Drawing power from the robust foundation of Radiant's infrastructure, it stands as a beacon of enhanced advantages. Radpie's core mechanism involves the locking of dLP tokens, which fortifies governance rights and triggers RDNT distribution for deposits and borrows in the Radiant ecosystem. Radpie enables Radiant users and dLP holders to access RDNT rewards and increased revenue without any lock-up period. Official Website: https://www.radiant.magpiexyz.io/stake

Radpie (RDP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Radpie (RDP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 10.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 728.66K All-Time High: $ 1.12 All-Time Low: $ 0.04155176 Current Price: $ 0.072853

Radpie (RDP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Radpie (RDP) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of RDP tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many RDP tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

