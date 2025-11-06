RADR (RADR) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00106811 $ 0.00106811 $ 0.00106811 24H Low $ 0.00140287 $ 0.00140287 $ 0.00140287 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00106811$ 0.00106811 $ 0.00106811 24H High $ 0.00140287$ 0.00140287 $ 0.00140287 All Time High $ 0.00163817$ 0.00163817 $ 0.00163817 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -9.14% Price Change (1D) -8.73% Price Change (7D) +61.69% Price Change (7D) +61.69%

RADR (RADR) real-time price is $0.0011627. Over the past 24 hours, RADR traded between a low of $ 0.00106811 and a high of $ 0.00140287, showing active market volatility. RADR's all-time high price is $ 0.00163817, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, RADR has changed by -9.14% over the past hour, -8.73% over 24 hours, and +61.69% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

RADR (RADR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.14M$ 1.14M $ 1.14M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.14M$ 1.14M $ 1.14M Circulation Supply 987.65M 987.65M 987.65M Total Supply 987,646,401.4399157 987,646,401.4399157 987,646,401.4399157

The current Market Cap of RADR is $ 1.14M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of RADR is 987.65M, with a total supply of 987646401.4399157. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.14M.