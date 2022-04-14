Radx Ai ($RADX) Information

$RADX (RADX AI) Meme Token As a united team of developers, we are dedicated to creating impactful events to boost brand recognition and more. RADX AI is committed to becoming the most renowned AI token in the market. Our strong base includes reputable individuals who support us in financing exchange listings and marketing endeavors. By uniting our community team, we grow stronger together, aiming to set a new benchmark in AI tokens. Our pure tokenomics form the foundation of our contract, establishing us as the gold standard. Our decentralized Web3 community empowers us as we pave the way forward.