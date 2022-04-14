Rage Guy (RAGEGUY) Tokenomics
Rage Guy (RAGEGUY) Information
Rageguy refers to the main character of a series of crudely-drawn comics typically consisting of four panes, portraying situations that can bring rage and exasperation, with the main character screaming with anger as a result. Due to its simplicity and exploitability, Rageguy has been proven popular thus being evolved into a comic series now known as Rage Comics.
The first instance of Rageguy came in 2008 on the 4chan /b/ imageboard. The image consisted of a 4-pane comic made in MS Paint, portraying the "toilet splashback" experience. The first three panes described the incidence, and in the fourth pane, a drawing of Rageguy screaming appeared with a caption saying "FFFFFFUUUUUUUUUU-" on the right of the face in red letters.
Rage Guy (RAGEGUY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Rage Guy (RAGEGUY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Rage Guy (RAGEGUY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Rage Guy (RAGEGUY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of RAGEGUY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many RAGEGUY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.