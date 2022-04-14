Rage Guy (RAGEGUY) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Rage Guy (RAGEGUY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Rage Guy (RAGEGUY) Information

Rageguy refers to the main character of a series of crudely-drawn comics typically consisting of four panes, portraying situations that can bring rage and exasperation, with the main character screaming with anger as a result. Due to its simplicity and exploitability, Rageguy has been proven popular thus being evolved into a comic series now known as Rage Comics.

The first instance of Rageguy came in 2008 on the 4chan /b/ imageboard. The image consisted of a 4-pane comic made in MS Paint, portraying the "toilet splashback" experience. The first three panes described the incidence, and in the fourth pane, a drawing of Rageguy screaming appeared with a caption saying "FFFFFFUUUUUUUUUU-" on the right of the face in red letters.

Official Website:
https://rageguy.meme/

Rage Guy (RAGEGUY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Rage Guy (RAGEGUY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 695.78K
Total Supply:
$ 1.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 1.00B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 695.78K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00080168
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00038468
Current Price:
$ 0.0007274
Rage Guy (RAGEGUY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Rage Guy (RAGEGUY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of RAGEGUY tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many RAGEGUY tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand RAGEGUY's tokenomics, explore RAGEGUY token's live price!

RAGEGUY Price Prediction

Want to know where RAGEGUY might be heading? Our RAGEGUY price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.