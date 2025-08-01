RAI Finance Price (SOFI)
RAI Finance (SOFI) is currently trading at 0.00949859 USD with a market cap of $ 4.82M USD. SOFI to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of RAI Finance to USD was $ -0.000493649650245174.
In the past 30 days, the price change of RAI Finance to USD was $ -0.0004418535.
In the past 60 days, the price change of RAI Finance to USD was $ -0.0029987020.
In the past 90 days, the price change of RAI Finance to USD was $ +0.000341576128171701.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000493649650245174
|-4.94%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0004418535
|-4.65%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0029987020
|-31.56%
|90 Days
|$ +0.000341576128171701
|+3.73%
Discover the latest price analysis of RAI Finance: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.37%
-4.94%
-5.44%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
RAI Finance is a protocol designed to provide DeFi with a wider range of assets, a higher amount of liquidity, and a diverse set of financial use cases. When this feature set is combined with the cross-chain compatibility of the Polkadot ecosystem, it eliminates fragmentation across the existing DeFi ecosystem by bringing a complement of new assets and a higher amount of liquidity to decentralized finance.
