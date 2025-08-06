More About YVRAI

YVRAI Price Info

YVRAI Official Website

YVRAI Tokenomics

YVRAI Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

RAI yVault Logo

RAI yVault Price (YVRAI)

Unlisted

RAI yVault (YVRAI) Live Price Chart

$3.89
$3.89$3.89
-5.30%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD

Price of RAI yVault (YVRAI) Today

RAI yVault (YVRAI) is currently trading at 3.89 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. YVRAI to USD price is updated in real-time.

RAI yVault Key Market Performance:

$ 0.00 USD
24-hour trading volume
-5.30%
RAI yVault 24-hour price change
0.00 USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the YVRAI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate YVRAI price information.

RAI yVault (YVRAI) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of RAI yVault to USD was $ -0.218122175467613.
In the past 30 days, the price change of RAI yVault to USD was $ +1.3584735800.
In the past 60 days, the price change of RAI yVault to USD was $ +1.1451374220.
In the past 90 days, the price change of RAI yVault to USD was $ +0.8255722413805996.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.218122175467613-5.30%
30 Days$ +1.3584735800+34.92%
60 Days$ +1.1451374220+29.44%
90 Days$ +0.8255722413805996+26.94%

RAI yVault (YVRAI) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of RAI yVault: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 3.82
$ 3.82$ 3.82

$ 4.27
$ 4.27$ 4.27

$ 4.62
$ 4.62$ 4.62

+0.75%

-5.30%

-14.43%

RAI yVault (YVRAI) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

0.00
0.00 0.00

What is RAI yVault (YVRAI)

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

RAI yVault (YVRAI) Resource

Official Website

RAI yVault (YVRAI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of RAI yVault (YVRAI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about YVRAI token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About RAI yVault (YVRAI)

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

YVRAI to Local Currencies

1 YVRAI to VND
102,365.35
1 YVRAI to AUD
A$5.9906
1 YVRAI to GBP
2.9175
1 YVRAI to EUR
3.3454
1 YVRAI to USD
$3.89
1 YVRAI to MYR
RM16.4158
1 YVRAI to TRY
158.2841
1 YVRAI to JPY
¥571.83
1 YVRAI to ARS
ARS$5,207.4652
1 YVRAI to RUB
311.4723
1 YVRAI to INR
341.1141
1 YVRAI to IDR
Rp63,770.4816
1 YVRAI to KRW
5,402.7432
1 YVRAI to PHP
223.5583
1 YVRAI to EGP
￡E.188.5094
1 YVRAI to BRL
R$21.395
1 YVRAI to CAD
C$5.3293
1 YVRAI to BDT
474.3855
1 YVRAI to NGN
5,948.0045
1 YVRAI to UAH
162.213
1 YVRAI to VES
Bs490.14
1 YVRAI to CLP
$3,757.74
1 YVRAI to PKR
Rs1,101.9592
1 YVRAI to KZT
2,092.5088
1 YVRAI to THB
฿125.8415
1 YVRAI to TWD
NT$116.5444
1 YVRAI to AED
د.إ14.2763
1 YVRAI to CHF
Fr3.112
1 YVRAI to HKD
HK$30.4976
1 YVRAI to MAD
.د.م35.399
1 YVRAI to MXN
$72.8208
1 YVRAI to PLN
14.3541
1 YVRAI to RON
лв17.0382
1 YVRAI to SEK
kr37.6163
1 YVRAI to BGN
лв6.5352
1 YVRAI to HUF
Ft1,336.7596
1 YVRAI to CZK
82.5847
1 YVRAI to KWD
د.ك1.18645
1 YVRAI to ILS
13.3816