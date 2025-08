What is Raid (RAID)

Raid Guild is a decentralized collective of mercenaries ready to slay your Web3 product demons. Raid Guild was started by the three early contributing members to MetaCartel. As they took on open source projects, they would recruit other open-source software contributors into the Guild so they could continue relationships and team up to go on ‘Raids’ of other projects.

Raid (RAID) Resource Official Website

Raid (RAID) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Raid (RAID) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about RAID token's extensive tokenomics now!