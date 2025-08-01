Railgun Price (RAIL)
Railgun (RAIL) is currently trading at 0.887455 USD with a market cap of $ 51.06M USD. RAIL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the RAIL to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate RAIL price information.
During today, the price change of Railgun to USD was $ -0.0714603088177703.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Railgun to USD was $ +0.0306633451.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Railgun to USD was $ +0.0561167082.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Railgun to USD was $ +0.1245010679668708.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0714603088177703
|-7.45%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0306633451
|+3.46%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0561167082
|+6.32%
|90 Days
|$ +0.1245010679668708
|+16.32%
Discover the latest price analysis of Railgun: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.27%
-7.45%
-8.39%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
RAILGUN secures privacy for DEX trading and lending. Built without any bridge or layer-2, RAILGUN is a smart contract system that gives zk-SNARK privacy to any transaction or smart contract interaction on Ethereum. Using Railgun means users can be untraceable when they trade, use leverage platforms, or add liquidity, with absolutely any dApp on ETH. It allows any user to build up a private balance and trade through it without withdrawing. It is fully on eth layer-1, so it does not trade off security by using layer 2 node system or cross-chain bridges. RAIL token is the governance token for the RAILGUN DAO, staking these brings special government and economic rights and privileges over the Railgun system. RAILGUN is designed for deployment on Ethereum, BSC, Polygon, and later others.
