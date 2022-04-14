Railgun (RAIL) Tokenomics
RAILGUN secures privacy for DEX trading and lending. Built without any bridge or layer-2, RAILGUN is a smart contract system that gives zk-SNARK privacy to any transaction or smart contract interaction on Ethereum. Using Railgun means users can be untraceable when they trade, use leverage platforms, or add liquidity, with absolutely any dApp on ETH. It allows any user to build up a private balance and trade through it without withdrawing. It is fully on eth layer-1, so it does not trade off security by using layer 2 node system or cross-chain bridges. RAIL token is the governance token for the RAILGUN DAO, staking these brings special government and economic rights and privileges over the Railgun system. RAILGUN is designed for deployment on Ethereum, BSC, Polygon, and later others.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of RAIL tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many RAIL tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
